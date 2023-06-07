"I might have to do a UFC fight" - Seth Rollins' former rival wants to win a MMA, WWE and boxing title

Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 39 opponent Logan Paul has shared his desire to simultaneously hold a championship in UFC, WWE, and boxing.

The Maverick competed in his first title match last year when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship at Crown Jewel. Although he didn't win the bout, he gave a great performance. He competed in two matches this year, at Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39 against Seth Rollins.

On the latest edition of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul said he considered becoming the first person to simultaneously hold a championship in WWE, UFC, and boxing.

“I might have to do a UFC fight. I had this idea one day. I said to myself, I don’t think there’s ever been a simultaneous WWE, UFC, and boxing champion at the same time. I said to myself, I can probably do WWE, I feel confident I can get a WWE Championship. Boxing, one of their lower-tier, there’s a hundred different…"

However, he added that he doesn't want to compete in the MMA organization because he doesn't want to fight current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

"Like what’s a real boxing championship nowadays? I ran into a problem with the UFC Championship because of you [Israel Adesanya]. You’ve got the belt. I won’t do it. I have no interest in fighting," said Paul. (H/T Fightful)

Logan Paul says he can't wait to get back in a WWE ring

The Maverick was last seen at WrestleMania 39, where Seth Rollins defeated him. He's currently not involved in a storyline, and it's unknown when he will return.

On another episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul revealed that he's eager to get back in the ring.

"I am so hungry to get back in there dude. I am so hungry to get back in there and I just got cable. I just got cable down here in Puerto Rico so I’ve been watching Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown and the big events. Night of Champions just happened. As a fan, and for the first time, I’m watching the consumer angle. I didn’t always do that," said Paul.

Logan Paul is one of the best celebrity performers in the company's history. It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be and when his next match will occur.

Do you miss Logan Paul? Sound off in the comments below!

