"I miss my friend" - Triple H shares heartbreaking message

WWE's Triple H took to social media today to share a heartbreaking message about his friend.

The promotion is gearing up for Royal Rumble 2024 next month in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Royal Rumble officially kicks off the road to WrestleMania 40, and the anticipation for next month's premium live event is off the charts.

Both Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have already declared for the Men's Royal Rumble match, and Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton will be competing in a Triple Threat match next Friday night on SmackDown to determine The Tribal Chief's challenger at Royal Rumble 2024.

Triple H won the Royal Rumble match twice during his incredible career. He took to social media today to react to a message by Corey Graves, who honored Lemmy from Motorhead yesterday on the eighth anniversary of his death. The Game used Motorhead for his entrance theme and noted that Lemmy had a profound impact on his career.

"His music defined a genre and, to this day, my career. I miss my friend," he wrote.

Bill Apter believes Triple H is already proving his doubters wrong in WWE

Triple H now has the most power he ever has had in the company and it has resulted in the product being hotter than it has been in years.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter stated that Triple H is already proving his doubters wrong. Apter pointed out how the business is currently thriving with The King of Kings at the helm.

"I hope that's true. I hope he is... people are always knocking him, but look how the business has propelled under his creativity. The internet fans are gonna go, 'Ooh Apter loves Triple H!' But if you really look at the numbers and the approval that he had to give to angles like The Bloodline, Judgment Day, and so many other angles. This is creative that he eventually has to put his checkmark on like Vince McMahon did up until a few weeks ago, so I certainly hope so." [0:40 onwards]

WWE's product is firing on all cylinders at the moment, and fans are excited for the Royal Rumble next month. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has in store for fans at the premium live event on January 27, 2024.

