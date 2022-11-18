Former WWE star Scott McGhee recently looked back at quitting the wrestling business at a relatively young age after suffering a stroke.

McGhee got off to a promising start to his career as he trained under the tutelage of legends like Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat. He won the NWA Florida Tag Team Championship with Barry Windham when he was just 21 years old.

Scott McGhee also competed for WWE from 1985 to 1987 before traveling to Canada to wrestle for Stampede Wrestling. However, his thriving career was cut short in 1988 when he suffered a stroke, forcing him to hang up his boots. Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, McGhee detailed that he had two blood clots on the left side of his brain, which unfortunately halted his career.

"I had two blood clots on the left side of my brain. And that kind of cooled my jets," said Scott McGhee (1:00 - 1:10)

The former WWE star also confessed to missing wrestling and revealed that he took nursing as a profession once he retired from the industry.

"I miss it so much I don't even think about it because if you think about it, you'll drive yourself crazy. It took me a long time...I went back to school. I got my nursing degree," added McGhee (1:27 - 1:43)

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Scott McGhee on his health struggles

Scott McGhee also disclosed that one of his recent trips to Scotland had become a nightmare, as he was left stranded there for six months after contracting Covid-19. The WWE veteran revealed that he spent nearly 100 days in the hospital to recuperate before traveling back to the United States.

"I went to Scotland for three weeks, and I ended up staying for six months. I got Covid which turned into a nursery in my lungs. I mean, it was just a nightmare. I spent 100 days in the hospital, and I don't remember most of it," said McGhee (3:12 - 3:40)

Reggie Harp @ReggieHarp Magnum TA and Scott Mcghee at the CWF Legends Fanfest. They were a tag team in Florida forty years ago. Magnum TA and Scott Mcghee at the CWF Legends Fanfest. They were a tag team in Florida forty years ago. https://t.co/1PRjZiP7ED

Though he has remained away from the business for decades, McGhee wrestled a one-off match at an event for NWA Wrestle Birmingham in 2010.

Do you see Scott McGhee being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes