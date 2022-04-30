"I miss you so much" - Naomi sends a message to released WWE Superstar

One half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi has sent out a heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar Lana, aka C.J. Perry.

Lana was released by the company last June, but she continues to stay in touch with her former colleagues, as witnessed by several social media posts. These posts have also revealed how admired she was amongst her fellow wrestlers and in the locker room.

Naomi recently shared a video of herself with Lana in what seems to be the WWE locker room. She further wrote in this Instagram story - "I miss you so much @thecjperry"

Lana teamed up with Naomi in her last WWE match before release

During the last few months before her release, Lana started teaming up with Naomi on Monday Night RAW. The two stars even competed for the Women's Tag Team Championship on multiple occasions, but they were unable to win the gold.

During her appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast last year, Lana revealed that they were promised a program with Natalya and Tamina, who held the titles at the time. However, those plans were scrapped following her release.

“Of course I’m devastated,” Lana said. “Of course I was like, ‘Well, damn, could you at least…’ We were promised to go into a program with Nattie and Tamina after the titles, me and Naomi. To go into a program with them, go after the titles, and we were supposed to be possibly champions. All that stuff I take with a grain of salt. I was very lucky that I got booked until the day I got fired.”

Earlier this year, reports indicated that WWE initially reached out to Lana about her being a surprise entrant in this year's Royal Rumble. But those plans didn't come to fruition. Moving forward, it remains to be seen if and when we'll see Lana make her return to the world of professional wrestling, be it in WWE or elsewhere.

