"I miss R-truth" - WWE Universe reacts to hilarious throwback segment on RAW featuring Triple H

R-Truth, real name Ronnie Aaron Killings, is an ace veteran in the world of pro-wrestling, beloved by fans, and has been part of some of the most hilarious segments on WWE TV.

Ironically, his knack for tickling the funny bones of fans was at its peak when he was a heel superstar on RAW as part of a "Conspiracy Theory" storyline back in 2011. Truth was also pushed to the moon during this time, wrestling in the main events against John Cena, Triple H, and CM Punk.

A fan recently took to Twitter to share an old promo segment between R-Truth and Triple H, in which The Game steals the flair of the former United States Champion by calling him out on his schtick.

The remarkable back-and-forth between the two made other fans tweet a genuine feeling regarding the currently injured star:

You can check out some other fans' reactions below:

Danishh✨ @__danish999666 @316REIGNS R truth will be in the hall of fame simply for being the most entertaining person in the planet lmao. @316REIGNS R truth will be in the hall of fame simply for being the most entertaining person in the planet lmao.

kazio @kazio78 funniest wrestler of all time in my book @316REIGNS i love r truth manfunniest wrestler of all time in my book @316REIGNS i love r truth man 😭 funniest wrestler of all time in my book

ospreyrob @ospreyrob2 @316REIGNS “He doesn’t like the way that guy’s eyeballing him” gets me every time @316REIGNS “He doesn’t like the way that guy’s eyeballing him” gets me every time 😂😂

JM @JM_HorrorGuy @316REIGNS Triple H’s sense of humour is so underrated lol. @316REIGNS Triple H’s sense of humour is so underrated lol.

Some fans believe R-Truth deserved a world championship run at the time, while one, in particular, expressed his desire to see the WWE legend win now after all these years entertaining millions all over the world:

lunatic prince @lunaticprince16 @316REIGNS R truth deserves one word championship reign, I wouldn't mind even if its just for a second, i just wants to call that man former world champion. Thats my agenda. @316REIGNS R truth deserves one word championship reign, I wouldn't mind even if its just for a second, i just wants to call that man former world champion. Thats my agenda.

TanVir Hossain @inazuma_tanvir @316REIGNS That R-Truth was not only comedic with Lil Jimmy but was also a serious heel as well. Shame that he never won the WWE Championship cause he fully deserved it. @316REIGNS That R-Truth was not only comedic with Lil Jimmy but was also a serious heel as well. Shame that he never won the WWE Championship cause he fully deserved it.

tyke21 @tyke2100 @316REIGNS He should’ve had a world title run in the Little Jimmy era. He was super over. @316REIGNS He should’ve had a world title run in the Little Jimmy era. He was super over.

While another fan pointed out the potential of a promo segment between R-Truth and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns:

R-Truth teased WWE return sooner than expected earlier this year

After successfully having surgery on his quad, Truth revealed via a livestream on his YouTube channel earlier this year that he picked up a staph infection, resulting in him needing another operation:

"I’m going back to WWE. I just got to heal up. I had to have two surgeries. A lot of people don’t know that. I caught an infection so I had to have another surgery. So that set me back but, y’all know me, I’m coming back probably sooner than y’all think," said the veteran.

R-Truth further stated:

"I’m feeling good man. I did my own P.T. today, I got P.T. again tomorrow. I just started back up physical therapy last Monday. I had to have two surgeries so I was out for a while. It pushed everything back." [H/T POST Wrestling]

It remains to be seen when R-Truth will be back on television. However, his horrible quad injury, which took place during a match against Grayson Waller on the November 1, 2022, episode of NXT, is likely to keep him out of action for an even more extended period of time.

Meanwhile, you can read more about R-Truth potentially bringing back a retired championship belt in the upcoming WWE Draft here.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : Would you like to see R-Truth return to WWE in a more prominent role? Yes No 0 votes