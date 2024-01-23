"I miss wrestling" - Released WWE Superstar shares heartbreaking message

A release from WWE does not mean the end of a wrestler's career. However, most talents are under 90-day non-compete clauses, which means they are unable to join the competition for three months. One such star recently stated that she missed being in the ring.

Emma was released from her WWE contract, along with a few others, back on September 21. She had been back with the company just over one year. This was her second run, as the first went from 2011-2017. While her 90-day non-compete has expired, the former TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion has not returned to the ring. She stated back in December that she may never wrestle again, but she seems to be changing her mind.

The Australian star, real-life Tenille Dashwood, recently did a virtual signing for Captain's Corner and took questions. The 34-year-old was asked about her future and where fans can see her.

"Lots of, like you said, exciting times now because anything is possible. So one thing I will say is, I miss wrestling. So I will be thinking on what the next steps are for that and where you might see me next," she said. [H/T to Fightful]

Emma's last match came on July 10, 2023, as Shayna Baszler defeated her on RAW. The bout ended via submission.

New post-WWE project for Emma and Riddick Moss

WWE released Emma and Riddick Moss on the same day last September, along with other budget cuts. The two went public with their relationship in August 2022, then announced their engagement on June 3 of last year with a special video.

Emma recently re-launched her Taste of Tenille channel on YouTube and has given it a new name - Where to Next, Honey?

The new YouTube series will follow the 34-year-olds as they travel around the world. The first episode covers their trip to Finland.

Moss and Emma have since released part two of the Finland episode, plus episodes from Sedona, Arizona, and Quebec, Canada. It remains to be seen when they will step inside a wrestling ring next.

