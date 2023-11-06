"I miss you"- 28-year-old star misses absent WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, comments on social media

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin has recently responded to Liv Morgan's comment on her photo.

Morgan rose to popularity after winning the Money in the Bank contract and cashing it on Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. After a few successful defenses, Liv lost the title to Rousey, ending her 98-day reign as champion. She won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship multiple times earlier this year with Raquel Rodriguez before losing against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green on the July 17 edition of RAW.

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has recently uploaded a few photos of herself on social media, stating that she has two cell phones. Morgan commented on the 28-year-old's image with an emoji with 'heart eyes.'

Responding to Morgan's comment, Irvin mentioned how much she misses the former inside the squared circle.

"(Smiling face with open hands emoji) I miss you (smiling face with hearts emoji)," wrote Irvin.

Check out Samantha Irvin's response to Liv Morgan's Instagram comment below:

Liv is currently out of action since July 2023 due to a shoulder injury. The recent reports claim that she is expected to return soon.

Liv Morgan commented on working on projects outside of the WWE

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan commented on working on projects outside of the company.

While speaking in an interview on the sets of The Kill Room, Morgan mentioned that she has manifested for this to happen and expressed how grateful she is for the opportunity she has got to play her first-ever role in a movie.

She further added that her skills from wrestling have helped her a lot while she was shooting for the movie. Morgan stated that she had a lot of fun being an actor for the first time.

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól [Paone] for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching," said Liv Morgan. [From 00:04 - 00:46]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Morgan in the near future.

