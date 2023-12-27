"I miss you" - Andrade El Idolo sends a message to WWE Superstar, and it's not Charlotte Flair

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently took to Twitter/X to send a message to WWE Superstar and his former on-screen ally, Zelina Vega.

During his time in WWE, Andrade formed an on-screen alliance with Vega, who served as the valet for the former NXT Champion. Upon his move to the main roster, Andrade won the United States Championship before departing for AEW.

Taking to Twitter/X, Andrade responded to a tweet by Vega by expressing how much he missed working alongside the 33-year-old star.

"I miss you #Hermana!! Feliz navidad!!!!!!" wrote Andrade.

Check out Andrade's tweet:

Andrade is currently signed to AEW, where he is managed by CJ Perry. Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, has been working as the valet of the former United States Champion.

Apart from working for AEW, the 34-year-old superstar has also appeared in GCW and CMLL, in recent weeks.

WWE star Zelina Vega opened up about her favorite WrestleMania moment

Zelina Vega is a former Women's Tag Team Champion. She held the titles with former tag team partner and current superstar, Carmella.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vega claimed that her favorite WrestleMania moment was when she walked into WrestleMania 38 as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion. She said:

"My favorite WrestleMania moment was last year. Last year, walking in as the Queen, and the champion was just everything. So it's definitely that. That was the moment that solidified everything like, 'wow, this is what you're supposed to be doing in life.'"

Vega is a member of the Latino World Order. She was recently involved in the storyline with Santos Escobar, who betrayed the LWO and Rey Mysterio. This led to an intense confrontation between Vega and Escobar on SmackDown, as Vega questioned her former stablemate regarding his actions.

