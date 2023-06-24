"I am not in the mood tonight" - Bloodline member assaults 35-year-old star on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline faction has imploded, and Solo Sikoa does not seem to be in a good mood because of it, as he attacked Ridge Holland on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, Jimmy and Jey Uso kicked off the show as they asserted that they were done being disrespected by The Tribal Chief.

The brothers also claimed they could forgive Roman Reigns but couldn't forgive Paul Heyman, calling him a "snake." Jey added that at Money in the Bank, Solo and Roman would be welcomed to The Uso penitentiary.

The promo by the former tag team champions has seemingly not gone down well with The Bloodline's Enforcer. Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa were walking backstage, and the latter clearly wasn't in a good mood.

He saw Brawling Brutes member Ridge Holland and took him out with a Samoan Spike. Sikoa then went on to state that he was not in a good mood.

"I am not in the mood tonight," Sikoa said.

After the assault, WWE officials came to the aid of the 35-year-old star as he gasped for air. Brawling Brutes member Sheamus also came to help Holland and asked Adam Pearce for a match against The Bloodline member.

It remains to be seen if The Celtic Warrior can get his revenge on Solo Sikoa in the main event of WWE SmackDown tonight.

What did you think of Sikoa's attack on the Brawling Brutes member? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes