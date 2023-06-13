"I must have lost my d*mn mind" - Seth Rollins sends a message after WWE RAW

Seth Rollins sent a message to the fans after the conclusion of WWE RAW.

Ever since Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship, he has vowed to be a fighting champion. Hence, last week, he battled Damian Priest for the title.

Tonight on RAW, Finn Balor challenged Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money in the Bank which The Visionary accepted. However, his night didn't end there.

Later in the show, Rollins issued an open challenge for next week episode of the red brand which is yet to be accepted. Following the conclusion of RAW, Rollins took to Twitter to send a message to his fans.

"Wildin’ in Wichita!! I could listen to y’all sing all night loooong. And…WHC Open Challenge next week in Cleveland. I must have lost my d*mn mind. #Raw @WWE"

It will be interesting to see who will accept Rollins' open challenge. However, his decision to issue an open challenge so close to WWE Money in the Bank is questionable. Finn Balor poses the biggest threat to his title. Hence, Seth should be resting himself before his title defense.

Who do you think will answer Seth Rollins' open challenge next week? Sound off in the comments section.

