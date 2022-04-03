"I need to make a lot of money" - Cody Rhodes reveals when and why he decided to return to WWE

Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited WWE return as part of WrestleMania Saturday when he was unveiled as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent.

Rhodes was hand-picked by Vince McMahon to hand Rollins his WrestleMania moment in what was his first WWE appearance in almost six years.

Alex McCarthy from TalkSPORT recently revealed what The American Nightmare had to say about his return as part of the WrestleMania Media Scrum.

As part of the interview, Rhodes revealed when he decided to change direction and head back to Vince McMahon's company.

He says as soon as his daughter was born he thought “I need to make a lot of money.”



The American Nightmare was rumored to be heading back to WWE as early as The Royal Rumble in January since he was off AEW TV at the time and his contract status was unknown.

Whilst Cody Rhodes has noted in several interviews following his AEW departure earlier this year that his decision to leave was not money motivated, it appears that this could be suggesting the opposite.

Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi will not be returning to WWE alongside him

Cody and his wife Brandi were seen as AEW's 'IT' couple throughout their time with the promotion, but it appears that Brandi will not be making her return alongside her husband.

Brandi was known as Eden Stiles throughout her WWE tenure and was seen as the company's main ring announcer before she requested her release alongside her husband in 2016.

Brandi and Cody went on to work closely together on the independent circuit before helping to push forward the idea of AEW.

The Rhodes family recently welcomed their first child, whom Rhodes has noted as the main reason why he opted to make the return to WWE.

