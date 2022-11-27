Create

"I need a minute" -- WWE fans hail epic Sami Zayn and Jey Uso moment from Survivor Series WarGames as 'cinema'

By Shruti Sadbhav
Modified Nov 27, 2022 11:17 AM IST
Jey Uso hugged Sami Zayn after Survivor Series WarGames main event
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn emerged as the star of Survivor Series WarGames, and fans couldn't stop gushing over his moment with Jey Uso following the main event.

Jey Uso has been skeptical of Sami Zayn's loyalties for months. The tension between them reached a breaking point during the men's WarGames match when they shoved each other on multiple occasions.

At one point, Jey Uso accidentally hit Zayn with a superkick, prompting "A**hole" chants from fans in the live audience. However, things took a drastic turn in the match's final moments.

Kevin Owens had Roman Reigns beaten, and as the referee was about to count three for the pinfall, Zayn held the official's hand. This led to a staredown between him and KO.

The crowd rose to its feet in anticipation before Zayn hit Kevin Owens with a low blow, following it up with a game-changing Helluva Kick. Jey Uso saw an opener and hit Owens with a splash off the top rope to seal the victory for The Bloodline in the epic WarGames match.

Following the grueling battle, Roman Reigns hugged Zayn to acknowledge his loyalty. But what happened next fetched the loudest reaction of the night. Jey Uso rushed to Sami Zayn and hugged him to bury the hatchet.

Both superstars seemingly put an end to their internal differences as Jey Uso lifted Sami Zayn to celebrate the moment. The WWE Universe loved this moment between the two Bloodline members.

Twitter erupted with emotional reactions to the aforementioned moment at Survivor Series WarGames, and here are some of the best posts.

I need a minute… Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso!😭🥺#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/ZG17aLdI7S
Sami Zayn & Jey Uso hugging was cinema 🤌 #SurvivorSeries #WarGames https://t.co/MTLubckDa0
MVP of Wargames Survivor Series !Sami Zayn!! The Honorary Uce!! Jey Uso accepts Sami Zayn as an Uce!! #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/MkQ2I48B6d
@WWE @WWERomanReigns @SamiZayn @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle That pop from the live crowd in Boston for that hug between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. No more "Honorary Uce", that's Sami Uso now, loved these scenes 😂.#SamiZayn #TheBloodline #WWE #SurvivorSeries #WarGames https://t.co/SFjxfVJSnd
In what is easily the best WWE main event PPV match this year... The Bloodline wins the first ever WARGAMES match at Survivor Series. Sami Zayn FINALLY earns the respect of Jey Uso and gets fully embraced. Absolute chills.WWE is back to telling stories again. I love it. https://t.co/9lRwyWrzOL
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso now that they’re on the same page:#SurvivorSeries #WarGames https://t.co/EFhx1kIRlT
That was one of the best endings to a match in a long timeSami Zayn finally gets Jey Uso's acknowledgment #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/3osq9k3AVa
Watching Sami Zayn and Jey USO finally hug it out:#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/SXYFnDH5HM
JEY AND SAMI HUG IT OUTTT AHHHHHH https://t.co/irmsL3PFE3
I’ll never forget when Jey Uso hugged Sami Zayn after months and and months of Jey constantly hating on him! That’s how you do great long term storytelling ladies and gentlemen! #SurvivorSeries #WWE #WarGames twitter.com/wrestleops/sta…
Sami Zayn has officially been accepted into The Bloodline by Jey Uso, what a moment.Tremendous storytelling. 👏 #WarGames #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/5vRykz7Jze
This Bloodline post-match celebration is everything. Jey Uso finally embracing Sami Zayn hit me in all the feels. 😭😭😭 #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/Mg2g8uBYKp
Jey Uso after Sami Zayn offered up KO. https://t.co/IFJJt4RA67
@WWE @SamiZayn Sami uso https://t.co/RApNEAXCEJ
When Jey Uso hugged Sami Zayn ☝🏿#SurvivorSeries #bloodline #WarGames https://t.co/l2wM0pdbHO

A lot happened at this historic Survivor Series WarGames, but the moment between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn remains the most significant highlight of the show. The Honorary Uce has finally cleared all doubts regarding his loyalty towards The Bloodline.

It will be exciting to see what awaits "Sami Uso" on SmackDown after Survivor Series WarGames.

