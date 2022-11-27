"I need a minute" -- WWE fans hail epic Sami Zayn and Jey Uso moment from Survivor Series WarGames as 'cinema'

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn emerged as the star of Survivor Series WarGames, and fans couldn't stop gushing over his moment with Jey Uso following the main event.

Jey Uso has been skeptical of Sami Zayn's loyalties for months. The tension between them reached a breaking point during the men's WarGames match when they shoved each other on multiple occasions.

At one point, Jey Uso accidentally hit Zayn with a superkick, prompting "A**hole" chants from fans in the live audience. However, things took a drastic turn in the match's final moments.

Kevin Owens had Roman Reigns beaten, and as the referee was about to count three for the pinfall, Zayn held the official's hand. This led to a staredown between him and KO.

The crowd rose to its feet in anticipation before Zayn hit Kevin Owens with a low blow, following it up with a game-changing Helluva Kick. Jey Uso saw an opener and hit Owens with a splash off the top rope to seal the victory for The Bloodline in the epic WarGames match.

Following the grueling battle, Roman Reigns hugged Zayn to acknowledge his loyalty. But what happened next fetched the loudest reaction of the night. Jey Uso rushed to Sami Zayn and hugged him to bury the hatchet.

Both superstars seemingly put an end to their internal differences as Jey Uso lifted Sami Zayn to celebrate the moment. The WWE Universe loved this moment between the two Bloodline members.

Twitter erupted with emotional reactions to the aforementioned moment at Survivor Series WarGames, and here are some of the best posts.

A lot happened at this historic Survivor Series WarGames, but the moment between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn remains the most significant highlight of the show. The Honorary Uce has finally cleared all doubts regarding his loyalty towards The Bloodline.

It will be exciting to see what awaits "Sami Uso" on SmackDown after Survivor Series WarGames.

