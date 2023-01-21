"I don't need to do that s**t" – 2-time Champion on possible WWE return

Enzo Amore recently opened up about the possibility of returning to WWE one day.

Amore previously spent six years in WWE. The 36-year-old was fired in January 2018 after sexual assault allegations emerged. Four months later, the investigation was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

On the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, the two-time Cruiserweight Champion made it clear that he is not seeking another WWE run. If the opportunity ever arises, he plans to speak to his family first:

"That's a conversation I'd probably have to have with my family, bro," Amore said. "My mom, my dad, and my goddaughter. If I ever did it for anybody, it would be my goddaughter. I'd take myself out of it. I did it already. I don't need to do that s**t again. I did WrestleMania, I broke my a**, I got beat up, and it was all for that. I won titles, and I had a fight in Madison Square Garden." [23:46 – 24:06]

It is unclear if Triple H would be interested in rehiring Amore. In 2019, WWE's Chief Content Officer said he had "zero interest" in recruiting the former superstar for the NXT brand.

Amore is best known for his tag team run with Big Cass between 2013 and 2017. Although they never won tag titles, the duo were among the most popular acts in the wrestling industry at the time.

Why Enzo Amore never cared about WWE main events

For the majority of his WWE career, Enzo Amore performed as a mid-card talent in tag team storylines. He also had a successful run in the cruiserweight division during his last few months with the company.

The former NXT star explained why he never aspired to be a top-level in-ring competitor:

"I never wanted to be in the main event of 'Mania like AJ Styles, get a five-star match or some s**t," Amore continued. "Bro, I don't give a f**k about that s**t! [laughs] I wanted to have a good time and do The Garden and have my mom and dad there." [24:11 – 24:26]

Amore also spoke about his ex-girlfriend Liv Morgan's recent success on SmackDown.

