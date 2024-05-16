"I need to work out with you"- Released WWE Superstar sends a message to Mandy Rose

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is one of the fittest names to come out of the pro wrestling world. Recently, a released star expressed their desire to train with the Golden Goddess.

The star in question is CJ Perry, known as Lana during her time with the global juggernaut. CJ was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly eight years. While she was a managerial figure for most of her run, Perry also took part in in-ring action occasionally. She even stood across the ring from Mandy on multiple occasions.

However, Mandy and CJ Perry are no longer active inside the squared circle and are often busy with outside-the-ring ventures. Mandy Rose recently posted a stunning picture on Instagram, highlighting her fit body. The pic also caught the attention of CJ, who heaped praise on her former colleague before stating her desire to work out with the Golden Goddess.

Mandy Rose recently called out WWE for hypocrisy

Mandy Rose was a part of WWE for almost seven years before being abruptly released. The former NXT Women's Champion recently called out her former promotion for being a hypocrite as her name was not mentioned on television during a relatable segment.

"I also think it's kind of funny and hypocritical where like you can't get recognized on TV. Let's say, you know, including my name in that long list of superstars but yet you can still sell my merch and action figures for the rest of my life. That part really gets me a little bit in a sense. Like, you're gonna be able to sell my stuff for the rest of my life but yet you can't even showcase, like, or say my name?" she said. (H/T Ringside News)

While fans have been hoping for Mandy Rose to make a return to WWE, the scenario is unlikely as the star is well-settled in her life away from the squared circle.