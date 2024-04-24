Mandy Rose details WWE's hypocrisy following release

Former WWE star Mandy Rose has disclosed why she feels the promotion is being hypocritical when it comes to her situation. The former NXT Women's Champion was released by the promotion in December 2022.

Mandy Rose was released by WWE after she started posting on a premium service for fans. She was defeated by Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022 edition of NXT to end her reign as NXT Women's Champion. The following day, she was released due to the content she was publishing on her FanTime account.

Speaking on her Power Alphas podcast, Rose stated she was disappointed that the company did not include her while celebrating women's wrestling. She was critical of the company for not mentioning her name on television but still making a profit from selling merchandise related to her.

"I also think it's kind of funny and hypocritical where like you can't get recognized on TV. Let's say, you know, including my name in that long list of superstars but yet you can still sell my merch and action figures for the rest of my life. That part really gets me a little bit in a sense. Like, you're gonna be able to sell my stuff for the rest of my life but yet you can't even showcase, like, or say my name?" she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Mandy Rose sends heartfelt message one year after WWE release

Mandy Rose commented on her release one year after the fact and thanked her fans for their support.

She posted a video on social media last December and noted that it was a year since she was released by the company. She thanked her fans for still talking about her and added that she was blessed to have them.

"I just wanna send my regards to everyone out there that has been showing their support, still to this day after it's been exactly a year to the date of my WWE release. I just wanna say I'm really blessed to have all of you guys out here supporting me, still talking about me. I really appreciate it, honestly, from the bottom of my heart," she said. [From 00:02 - 00:23]

Mandy Rose had a successful run on the main roster and was the leader of The Toxic Attraction stable in NXT. Only time will tell if the 33-year-old gets the chance to return to WWE in the future.