Mandy Rose names two current WWE stars to reform Toxic Attraction

Former WWE star Mandy Rose recently mentioned two current superstars she would love to work with if she ever reformed Toxic Attraction.

Toxic Attraction, led by Rose, was one of the most dominant women's factions in WWE history during their run from 2021 to 2022. While Mandy Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship on two separate occasions.

During a Q&A session organized by Monopoly Events, Rose was asked who she would select from the current roster if she wanted to reform the popular faction. She named her former tag team partner Sonya Deville and talented NXT star Cora Jade.

"Ouuu, good question (what two different people would she choose to reform Toxic Attraction with). I would say, gotta go with my girl Sonya Deville because, you know, used to be tag team partners and Cora Jade," Mandy Rose said. (H/T POST Wretling)

Former WWE star talked about a potential return to wrestling

After a successful run as the NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose was released by WWE in late 2022.

During the same interview, Rose stated that she hasn't hung up her boots yet and still contemplates a return to professional wrestling. She said that she may do so when the time is right but is currently enjoying her time and freedom.

"I always tell people, I haven't hung up the boots. There are times when I really think about it, and I'm like, 'I would love to come back,' if it was the right time, right place. I wouldn't say no, but right now, I am enjoying my time and my freedom. It just has to be the right time, but I don't think I'm done wrestling," Mandy Rose said.

It will be interesting to see if the 33-year-old star eventually decides to make a return to professional wrestling.

