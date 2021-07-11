"I needed the money"- 6-time Intercontinental Champion jokes about teaming with John Cena

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recalled teaming up with John Cena at the WWE Beast In The East event back in 2015, in his latest tweet.

Dolph Ziggler is currently a mainstay on WWE SmackDown. He has faced off WWE legend John Cena on various occasions in the past. There was a brief period back in the day when Ziggler was a babyface and teamed up with John Cena on several occasions.

One of these instances came at the 2015 WWE Beast In The East event that took place in Tokyo, Japan. The event saw Ziggler and John Cena take on Kane and King Barrett in tag team action. The babyface duo won the 24-minute bout with John Cena raising Ziggler's hand high following the victory.

Ziggler doesn't seem too thrilled that he had to form an alliance with John Cena

Ziggler posted a photo highlighting the win and added three vomiting emojis to the caption.

He then added another tweet, jokingly saying that he was young and needed the money.

"I was young…I needed the money," said Dolph Ziggler.

I was young…I needed the money — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 10, 2021

Dolph Ziggler was doing an incredible job as a babyface back in 2014-15. The moment that caught the WWE Universe's attention came at Survivor Series 2014 and saw Ziggler being the sole survivor in a 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series match pitting Team Cena and Team Authority.

Ziggler's performance in the match received a loud ovation from the crowd and it seemed like he was about to get a well-deserved push in the coming months. Unfortunately, nothing of that sort happened and Ziggler himself made it clear that there weren't any plans for a push following Survivor Series:

"Regarding Survivor Series 2014, I went an hour [and] was sole survivor. You can acknowledge it was great, without bi**hing there was no long-term plans, just like my world title cash-in. There never was. I still busted my a** [and] stole the show any way, to show em what they’re missing," said Dolph Ziggler.

Couple things…

* I love how this was shot

* @WWERobinson was extra great here

* You can see me cheering for Cena (barf)

* Cena, Kane & Wade are all so good https://t.co/izHyvELxs7 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 10, 2021

As for John Cena, he remained one of the top babyfaces on the WWE roster but his time as a regular main event act had come to an end at that point in time. Cena is currently a popular Hollywood star but has assured fans that he will return to WWE.

