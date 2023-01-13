"I would never be carrying on like this" - Vince Russo criticizes former WWE star's behavior after arrest (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently shared his displeasure over how Velveteen Dream conducted himself when he was arrested last year.

In August 2021, Dream was arrested by cops for attacking a gym employee in Orlando. A few weeks back, the footage of the arrest was released, wherein the former WWE star could be spotted arguing with the authorities.

Velveteen Dream blasted the cops for not reading his Miranda Rights. As expected, the video soon went spread like wildfire among the wrestling world.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo was unhappy with Dream's behavior in front of the cops. The former WWE writer added that if he were ever to be arrested, he would never behave in the same manner.

Russo added that it made little sense to trouble and get into an argument with the authorities as no good could ever come out of it.

"Thank god, knock on wood; I have never been arrested or close to being arrested. I assume the same with the both of you. But I do know one thing. If I was ever arrested for whatever reason, I would never be carrying on like this. That's the part I don't understand when you start giving police a hard time and you think what, something good is gonna come out of it?" said Vince Russo. (2:43 - 3:28)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo says Velveteen Dream should know what's right and wrong

Furthermore, Russo stated that though parental negligence often plays a role in a person going wayward, one needs to have the common sense to differentiate between right and wrong.

Vince Russo added that it was beyond him what Velveteen Dream was trying to achieve with such unruly behavior.

"But, man, I'm sorry, but at 24 years old, you got to know right from wrong. I mean, we can blame parents all day long, but it comes down to right and wrong and comment sense, and I don't know what he thinks he's going to achieve with that type of behavior," added Russo. (8:58 - 9:19)

Velveteen Dream stepped away from the wrestling business following his WWE release in May 2021 and hasn't even competed once since then.

