"I never knew I needed it" - WWE Universe pushes for Edge to face rising star in a first-time-ever match following his return

Edge is one of the most influential figures in WWE and all of professional wrestling since the late 90s. The Rated-R Superstar came out of retirement for one last run in 2020. After the Draft, fans have pushed for Edge to return and feud with recently drafted SmackDown star Grayson Waller.

Last week, the annual Draft made its return after over a year when superstars received a new home and opportunities on different brands. The Rated-R Superstar was picked by the blue brand after he ended his feud with The Judgment Day, who went to Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, Grayson Waller was announced as the final pick of the event during RAW Talk, as he will be making his way to the blue brand. Fans are excited to see the Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown but also want the Rated-R Superstar to return and feud with the rising star.

Check out some of the reactions below:

CMPUNKISBACK @MBthegoat678 @reigns_era I think that would be someone edge would literally agree to put over to make Grayson a star @reigns_era I think that would be someone edge would literally agree to put over to make Grayson a star

Riko @rikoNFL @reigns_era I would love for this to be the SummerSlam feud @reigns_era I would love for this to be the SummerSlam feud

Swope. @SwopeDza @reigns_era Grayson could learn a lot from Edge honestly @reigns_era Grayson could learn a lot from Edge honestly

Steve @SteveEatsALot @reigns_era I never knew I needed it @reigns_era I never knew I needed it

Ramon Castro The Digimon Emperor @DigimonFan4Life @reigns_era This would be a nice first feud for waller and for edge to give him a good win @reigns_era This would be a nice first feud for waller and for edge to give him a good win

The rising star has been known for his in-ring and mic skills which makes him a fresh and unique opponent for Edge to feud possibly over the summer after the Rated R Superstar's return to the company.

What were Edge and Grayson Waller doing before WWE Draft 2023?

Earlier this year, the Rated-R Superstar, alongside Beth Phoenix, made their return to WWE to take on The Judgment Day. The Grit couple faced the team of Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 and won.

He later returned to WWE RAW and challenged Finn Balor to a match at WrestleMania 39. Balor accepted and brought The Demon to the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the Rated-R Superstar was able to silence The Demon inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, Grayson Waller spent the beginning of the year feuding with Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship after becoming the inaugural Iron Survivor winner. However, he was unable to beat Breakker and went on to feud with Shawn Michales.

Instead, Michaels booked Waller in an Unsanctioned match against former rival Johnny Gargano at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. In the end, Waller lost to Gargano. In his last match, Grayson Waller faced Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship and lost before leaving the developmental brand.

What are your thoughts on a potential Grayson Waller vs Edge feud on the blue brand? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes