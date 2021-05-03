"I never had a problem with her" - WWE veteran pushed for Sable to be Women's Champion

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed what it was like working with Sable in the late 90s.

Sable came into WWE in 1996 with her then-husband Marc Mero. She was one of the most popular women of the late 90s and was signed to the company until 1999. She later had a second run with WWE starting in 2003. A former WWF Women's Champion, Sable is currently married to Brock Lesnar.

Vince Russo was recently a guest on the That 90s Wrestling Podcast. During the interview, Russo was asked about his experiences working with Sable in WWE. Russo said that Sable was very good to work with and he personally never had any issues working with her:

"I wasn't there towards the end of her tenure but I can tell you that every night I worked with Marc [Mero] and Sable, no problem whatsoever. Zero, zero, zero. I was the one who called Sable with the idea for putting the women's title on her. Bro, she had never been in a wrestling ring. She was like, "Let me put Marc on the phone." So Marc got on the phone and I said, "Marc, Sable would be huge, can you get her in that ring?" and she got in that ring and she learned how to work and take bumps." Said Russo.

He continued:

"Sable was a lot tougher than people might have imagined. She was not prissy and she would fight. I have all the respect in the world for her. I loved working with her. I never had one single issue with her being a diva or anything like that. Like I said, when I left, I don't know what happened but I never had a problem with her."

What happened when Vince McMahon met Sable for the first time?

After Marc Mero's contract with WCW expired, he signed a deal with WWE. Mero flew in for talks with Vince McMahon about his move, bringing his then-wife Sable with him. Vince McMahon reportedly felt Sable could become a big star in WWE and put her on television.

Sable appeared as Triple H's valet at WrestleMania 12 where Triple H lost to the Ultimate Warrior. Hunter then interrupted Marc Mero's first WWE interview backstage at WrestleMania, in what would be his first televised appearance for the company.