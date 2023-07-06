"I have never seen a drill instructor as a character" - Sgt. Slaughter reveals how he signed with WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Sgt. Slaughter recently spilled the beans on how he joined WWE after impressing Vince McMahon Sr. with his character.

The 74-year-old first joined the global juggernaut in 1980, at a time when Vince McMahon was still a couple of years away from acquiring the company. Slaughter would go on to have quite a few stints with WWE over the coming decades and is widely regarded as one of the most influential wrestlers of all time.

In an exclusive chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Slaughter recalled that his photos reached Vince McMahon Sr. through Pat Patterson. Sgt. Slaughter added that since McMahon Sr. was impressed with his drill instructor character, he called him up a few weeks later to offer to work for WWE.

"Pat Patterson was going to New York to work, and I gave him some photos of Sgt. Slaughter and I said, 'Would you mind giving these to Vince McMahon Sr.' and he said, 'Yeah, I'll do that.' About two weeks later, I got a call from Vince McMahon Sr. asking me if I'd come in. He said, 'I'm very interested in your character. I have never seen a drill instructor as a character in wrestling.' So I went to New York, and my first tour of duty, I was the villain, bad villain," said Sgt. Slaughter.

Slaughter recalled that his first few matches and the feuds in the company were against the likes of Pat Patterson and Bob Backlund.

"Kinda skipping through a lot of those things. I had the Alley Fight with Pat Patterson, the matches with Bob Backlund in the MSG for the title," added Slaughter. [13:17 - 14:08]

Sgt. Slaughter on Lacey Evans using his finisher, Cobra Clutch, on WWE TV

In the same interview, Sgt. Slaughter shared his dissatisfaction about WWE booking Lacey Evans to use his famous finisher, Cobra Clutch.

He revealed that no one within the company contacted him and cited the example of how Ted DiBiase was wise enough to adopt the same move but by changing its name.

"I would think the writer or somebody would call me up and say, 'Hey, you mind if we use the Cobra Clutch?' or maybe call it something else," Slaughter said. "DiBiase brought it in, and when I was gone with G.I. Joe he used it as The Million Dollar Dream," said Sgt. Slaughter.

Slaughter has continued to take shots at Lacey Evans on Twitter for not only using his finisher but also for modeling her character on his gimmick.

