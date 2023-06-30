WWE Legend continues to take shots at Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans has been a part of controversy since she started using the Cobra Clutch, a submission of WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter. The Hall of Famer recently took a shot at Evans on Twitter.

Sgt. Slaughter isn't a fan of The Sassy Southern Belle because he believes she should have asked permission from him if she wanted to use his move. He also said he doesn't watch SmackDown because it showcases Lacey Evans.

Recently, the WWE legend took to the social media platform and continued to take shots at Evans. He commented on a post saying he doesn't watch the Blue Brand because of Evans.

"Sgt. Slaughter Says He Doesn't Watch SmackDown Because Lacey Evans Is On The Blue Brand," the post said.

The Hall of Famer asked if other people watch WWE SmackDown. He only had a two-word question; "Do You?"

Lacey Evans' new ring gear resembles Slaughter's attire when he wrestled in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Sgt. Slaughter said WWE should have asked his permission before Lacey Evans started using the Cobra Clutch

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter questioned why nobody contacted him about Evans replicating his character.

He also recalled how a fellow legend, Ted DiBiase Sr., was kind enough to rename the Cobra Clutch when he used it:

"I would think the writer or somebody would call me up and say, 'Hey, you mind if we use the Cobra Clutch?' or maybe call it something else," Slaughter said. "DiBiase brought it in, and when I was gone with G.I. Joe he used it as The Million Dollar Dream."

Lacey Evans hasn't reacted to Sgt. Slaughter's comments on her. However, she replied when the Hall of Famer's daughter called her out in a tweet.

