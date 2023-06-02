"I have never seen a person that big" - Vince Russo recalls his first meeting with former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about meeting WWE legend Paul Wight for the first time after he joined the promotion.

Formerly known as Big Show, the 51-year-old left WCW in 1999 owing to salary issues and inked a ten-year deal with the global juggernaut. His stock quickly rose in the promotion as he would go on to headline WrestleMania just over a year later in 2000. Paul Wight had a fruitful association of 22 years with WWE until 2021, after which he exited the company to take his talents to AEW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo, the head writer for WWE during the Attitude Era, recalled his first meeting with Wight after signing with the company. Russo revealed that he came across the AEW star for the first time at Vince McMahon's home during a writing session.

"I have seen a lot of big dudes in my life. We've been in this business; we've seen big dudes. Bro, I walked into Vince's house for a writing session, and The Big Show was there. So the first time I knew there was a contract, he was there," said Vince Russo. [0:39 - 0:56]

Furthermore, Vince Russo added that since he never had the fortune of meeting Andre The Giant, Paul Wight was the biggest person he had seen in person.

"I did not see Andre in person. Andre I never saw in person. In person, I have never seen a person that big," added Russo. [1:09 - 1:16]

Check out the full video below:

AEW giant Satnam Singh wants a match with WWE legend Paul Wight

Watching the former Big Show back in the day was a sight to behold as his opponents struggled to take him down due to his imposing size. While Paul Wight has slowed down on his in-ring career, others like Satnam Singh and Omos have taken the mantle to keep the tradition of giants in the business alive.

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Singh picked the former WWE Champion as his dream opponent in a one-on-one or a tag team match.

"Also I can feel how look in front of the big guys, and what he learn from WWE, from AEW, it's really good stuff for me so I can actually work with him you know. Maybe one day, maybe my dream match comes with him. Like a tag match or maybe a singles match him, so I can't wait for that," said Satnam Singh.

Wight last stepped into the ring more than a year back in March 2022, where he defeated Austin Green on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Do you see Paul Wight returning to WWE sometime down the line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes