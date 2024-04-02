WWE could have multiple surprises planned for WrestleMania XL. However, Big E shared an unfortunate update regarding his in-ring future as an active performer for the promotion.

The multi-time Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion had a glorious run with The New Day on WWE's main roster. Unfortunately, Big E's career took a huge hit when Ridge Holland accidentally dropped the star on his head and broke his neck on SmackDown in 2022.

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, the former NXT Champion was seen promoting The Show of Shows. During a conversation with Shak Wrestling, Big E provided an update regarding his health and in-ring future.

"The great thing is they put me in control of that... Obviously, I'm listening to the doctors. They know more than I do as far as my health and prognosis. It's one of those things where my ability to live my life day-to-day and to be in the gym is not compromised at all. But, obviously, getting in the ring and taking bumps and getting thrown on my back and my neck is a little bit different," he said.

The New Day member also added that his injury hasn't affected his day-to-day activities, but the star is making the best decisions for himself and his health.

"I've been doing physical things my entire life, and I never wanted to leave sports hobbled and crippled... Now, at 38, those are considerations of mine. I want to make sure that I'm making the best decision for myself and for my health moving forward. It's just one of those things I want to be smart about," he said. [H/T: CBS Sports]

Big E wanted former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania XL

WWE reportedly had a different plan in mind for Intercontinental Champion Gunther at the beginning of the year heading into WrestleMania XL, which was drastically changed leading up to the event in Philadelphia.

However, fans were confident that Chad Gable would punch his ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals and finally win the Intercontinental Championship. Sadly for the Alpha Academy member, Sami Zayn punched his ticket after defeating him in a Gauntlet Match.

During a conversation with WhatCulture Wrestling, Big E revealed he wanted to see Chad Gable dethrone IC Champion Gunther on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Chad Gable has donned the mentor's hat for Sami Zayn ahead of the latter's showdown with The Ring General. It will be interesting to see if Gable plays a role in the Intercontinental Title clash this weekend.

