"I never watched her wrestle" - 3-time WWE champion makes interesting comments about Jade Cargill's looks

Former three-time Hardcore Champion Maven recently praised the appearance of WWE Superstar Jade Cargill.

Cargill rose to stardom in AEW, where she held the TBS Championship for over 500 days. However, she left the promotion last September after her contract expired. The 31-year-old later announced that she had signed with the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Maven discussed Cargill's signing with WWE. Although he claimed he never saw her wrestle, the former Hardcore Champion said she looked like "everything that a champion is made of."

"I never watched her wrestle one match. I don't know if she's good. I don't know if she's bad. I do know she has the look. She looks like everything that a champion is made of," he said. [50:57 - 51:08]

WWE booking Jade Cargill against 41-year-old former Women's Champion in her first feud would set her up for success, believes ex-superstar. Check out the details here.

Who will be Jade Cargill's first opponent in WWE?

Since signing with the Stamford-based company, Jade Cargill has appeared on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown. The 31-year-old had confrontations with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. She also scouted Lynch's NXT Women's Championship match at Halloween Havoc against Lyra Valkyria.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T suggested Lynch could be Cargill's first opponent in WWE:

"The way I saw that was she was there to watch Becky Lynch. She was just getting some insight information, some downloading, some knowledge, as far as, you know, what am I to expect perhaps when I step in the ring with The Man Becky Lynch. That's the way I saw it. I didn't see it as far as her, you know, making a move as far as, 'Man, I gotta go in there, take on the NXT ch... I didn't see it that way at all," he said.

The Stamford-based company will get rid of Jade Cargill if the ex-AEW TBS Champion commits one specific mistake, warns Hall of Famer. Check out the details here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here