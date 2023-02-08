"I never will" - Wrestling veteran who worked with Ric Flair discusses a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Baby Doll recently spoke about a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction in the near future.

Baby Doll was a renowned name during the territory days working as a valet for several top stars such as Dusty Rhodes, Tully Blanchard, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, and Ric Flair. In fact, she was formerly married to wrestling star Sam Houston and is the sister-in-law of Rockin' Robin and Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

On this week's UnSKripted podcast, Baby Doll mentioned that her sister-in-law, Rockin' Robin, would definitely make it to the Hall of Fame. However, she felt that her chances seemed bleak since she had never really worked for Vince McMahon and Co.

"Oh she'll go long before I will. I never will. I never worked for WWE." [23:53 - 23:59]

You can watch the full video here:

Baby Doll is the only member of her family not to work in WWE

During the conversation, Baby Doll revealed that she has the distinction of being the only one in her family to never have worked for the Vince McMahon-led promotion.

She recalled how her dad once promoted a show for them and got paid for it. The legend also stated that her former husband and in-laws were prominent features in the company, and even her husband and daughter worked with them in some capacity.

"I'm the only one out of my whole family that has never made a WWE check. My dad made a check because he rented the ring for them and promoted for them. My ex-husband Sam of course worked for them. Jake, Robin, my husband Chad Byrd has worked for them. He's got checks. My daughter has got checks. I've never gotten a WWE check. [24:15 - 24:42]

Although Baby Doll did not work with McMahon and Co., she could still end up in the Legacy wing of the Hall of Fame.

