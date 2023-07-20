"I wasn't one of his favorite people" - Details on John Cena reportedly disliking WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently opened up about his relationship with John Cena, hinting at the latter not being a big fan of him.

The Leader of Cenation is one of the most beloved performers in WWE history. He remained the face of the promotion for over a decade, becoming a favorite of many, especially the younger demographic. However, just like it's the case with everyone, Cena didn't have a smooth relationship with all his colleagues.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Westling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long first stated that the 16-time WWE Champion was a "nice guy." That said, Long added that he had heard rumors that he wasn't a favorite of John Cena.

The wrestling veteran also mentioned that it could also be a case of others unnecessarily spreading the rumors for their own personal gains.

"Like I said, he was a nice guy. Guess I got along with him; I don't know. But I did hear some rumors from certain people that I wasn't one of his favorite people. I don't know that for sure, I'm just telling you what somebody told me. People will tell you stuff, too, you know, to keep stirring s*** up. So I don't even pay any attention to it. Like I said, nice guy, but I got nothing really to say," said Teddy Long. [1:55 - 2:19]

Teddy Long wasn't a fan of John Cena's WrestleMania 39 match

Earlier this year, on a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long didn't hold back on criticizing John Cena's performance in his match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. Long mentioned that Cena's heart wasn't in wrestling anymore, with Hollywood and movies occupying his mind.

"I'm just old school and I just always believe in doing business, and I just don't think Cena did business. I don't know this, but I feel that Cena is basically going to spend the rest of his career on Hollywood doing movies and stuff. I don't know. I don't want to say this, but I don't think his heart is in wrestling like it used to be. He's thinking ahead to the movies and stuff now," said Teddy Long.

The former WWE Champion last made an appearance at Money in the Bank 2023 in London, where he had a confrontation with Grayson Waller.

