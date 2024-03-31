"I was p*ssed" - AJ Styles recalls a WWE moment that made him and Randy Orton furious 

AJ Styles has reflected on his match against Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 35. Something happened during the match that neither of them was happy about.

WrestleMania 35 had a few memorable moments. Kofi Kingston finally won the big one, women main evented The Show of Shows for the first time, and Seth Rollins slayed Brock Lesnar to keep the Universal Title on RAW. However, that match happened earlier than expected, as The Beast Incarnate demanded to go on first.

Speaking on the Fanatics Live stream on UpUpDownDown, AJ Styles said that his match against Randy Orton had to go on later because of the switch-up. During the bout, a lot of fans in the stadium were blinded by the lights and couldn't see what was happening in the ring. According to The Phenomenal One, he and The Viper were furious about it.

"That’s definitely one to forget because the lights were blinding people. We were supposed to go two or one, and then, of course, Brock [Brock Lesnar] gets to do anything he wants, so he switched it. By the time we went out there, the lights had come on and blinded half the stadium. I was pi*sed. You know who was even more pi*sed than me? Randy [Randy Orton]. I knew I didn’t have to get mad if Randy was mad," said Styles. [H/T Fightful]

LA Knight discloses how he feels about facing AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania XL

At WrestleMania XL, The Megastar and The Phenomenal One will lock horns in a singles match. Things got personal after LA Knight invaded AJ Styles' home last week and attacked him.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, LA Knight commented on how he feels about being in a match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania XL.

"Man, there’s so many different ways I can answer that. One of those and I guess in a certain way, appreciative. I guess in a certain way, also feeling vindicated and a certain way, feeling like it’s long overdue... I mean look, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, it should be for a championship’ and should be this and should be that. Look man, it is what it is and you’re talking about a hell of a spot to be in and I’m not crying about it so," said Knight.

It'll be interesting to see which one of them will walk out of WrestleMania XL as the victor.

