"I was in pain" - Will Ospreay goes off on NJPW for taking the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship off him 

Will Ospreay called out New Japan Pro Wrestling for taking the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from him after his injury. During an interview with NJPW, Ospreay opened up about the physical discomfort that led to him vacating the title.

Shortly after his title defense against Shingo Takagi, Will vacated the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Speaking to Chris Charlton, Ospreay stated that he was in immense pain and needed some time off.

Despite being in agony, he pushed through every single time. The 'Commonwealth Kingpin' finally added that his body gave up, and NJPW had to take the title off him.

"I just needed time off. I was in pain, I was in agony and yet, I still push through every single time, and then when my body gave up, I didn't give up, my body gave up. New Japan took the title off me," Will Ospreay said.

However, at NJPW Resurgence, Ospreay appeared on US soil with the heavyweight title and declared himself the "real world champion."

Will Ospreay will be facing Karl Fredericks at Autumn Attack

On September 25, Will Ospreay will face Karl Fredericks at the Autumn Attack show. At Resurgence, Ospreay confronted Fredericks and other LA Dojo stars. This led to the confirmation of a match between the two men.

Will Ospreay recently recruited two new members to his United Empire faction. At the RevPro High Stakes show, Aussie Open joined forces with Ospreay. He will also be introducing a mystery partner, likely to be the newest member of the faction.

The Autumn Attack tour will feature a series of shows where Ospreay and some of New Japan's other top stars are guaranteed to steal the show.

