"I only pat dogs"- Bayley responds to wrestling legend after she calls herself the TSA of WWE

WWE Superstar and former Grand Slam Champion Bayley had an interesting response to the legendary Shane Helms on Twitter after he questioned her self-appointed nickname.

The Damage CTRL leader has been at war with Becky Lynch over the past few weeks. Last night, the two had a shot at entering the Women's Elimination Chamber matchup and earning a chance to compete for a title at WrestleMania 39. However, they lost a triple-threat match to the current RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

Now, Bayley is trying to defend her image even more. When the WWE Twitter account asked if she was to blame for Toxic Attraction's break-up on last week's NXT, the former Hugger referred to herself as the TSA of WWE, meaning she speaks truths and gets criticized for it.

When Shane Helms joked that she must be good at "patting people down," a quick response was fired right back.

"I only pat dogs. #TSAofWWE," she wrote.

Bayley's WrestleMania 39 plans are currently unknown

The Role Model may not be competing for a championship at WrestleMania 39, but that doesn't mean she won't be factored into The Showcase of the Immortals. Last week, the Damage CTRL leader was thwarted by WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who helped Becky Lynch win the steel cage match main event.

WWE acknowledged Lita's return heavily on last night's RAW, and the indication is that the TSA of WWE won't let that attack go unpunished. This, along with her ongoing feud with Becky Lynch, might be the matchup that happens at WrestleMania 39.

It wouldn't be entirely out of the question, especially since the former Grand Slam Champion called Lita a "dream crusher" in a recent tweet.

One thing is for certain. The WWE Women's Division will look to make a huge splash at WrestleMania Hollywood.

