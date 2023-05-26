"I have a photo of him watching from the tunnel" - 35-year-old retired WWE Superstar shares Sami Zayn's reaction to historic WrestleMania 30 moment

Sami Zayn was on the NXT roster when WrestleMania 30 took place, resulting in him not being a part of the event. However, he was backstage when his good friend Daniel Bryan won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Aiden English, in a recent interview, revealed the current Undisputed Tag Team Champion's reaction to the victory.

At WrestleMania 30, Daniel Bryan beat Randy Orton and Batista in a Triple Threat Match to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The match has a special place in every WWE fan's heart, as Bryan's win at the PLE felt personal.

On Developmentally Speaking, the retired WWE Superstar, Aiden English, spoke about his favorite moments in wrestling. One of the moments he spoke about was watching Sami Zayn celebrate the win of his dear friend Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 30.

"I was at WrestleMania 30 when the whole Daniel Bryan thing [happened]. I think I still have a photo of Sami Zayn who was with 'NXT,' watching Bryan, who was like an old friend of his, win the world title. I have a photo of him watching from the tunnel. It was actually really cool." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Sami Zayn had his own WrestleMania moment last year

Over the past year, Sami Zayn was involved in one of the main storylines of WWE TV. He became a part of The Bloodline and later turned on the group to side with Kevin Owens. The duo went on to challenge The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39.

In the build to their match at WrestleMania 39, Owens and Zayn received Title shots against Roman Reigns. Even though the two came up short on separate occasions, they walked out of these matches as bigger stars. Zayn received the biggest ovation of his singles career when he faced The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.

This weekend, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are scheduled to defend the Titles against The Bloodline members, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The fans will not want to see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens lose their Titles so soon, while Reigns and Sikoa will want to put an end to their rivals, given their long history.

Who will walk out with the Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below!

