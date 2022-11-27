United States Champion Austin Theory sent a message to the WWE Universe following his shocking title win at Survivor Series WarGames.

Seth Rollins put the US Title on the line in a Triple Threat match against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley at the premium live event. The Visionary was in control of the match and hit Theory with a Superplex.

As Rollins lifted Theory up for a Falcon Arrow, Bobby Lashley leveled Rollins with a Spear. The former Money in the Bank holder fell on top of The Visionary for the pinfall victory, and Lashley didn't realize what had happened until it was too late.

Speaking with Cathy Kelly in a WWE Digital Exclusive after Survivor Series, Austin boasted about defeating two former world champions tonight.

"Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Bobby Lashley are two former World Champions," said Theory. "Austin Theory walked in there tonight and beat both of them. Call it what you want, but I call it a win. And the whole world knows now, me, Austin Theory, a two-time United States Champion. [00:23 - 00:46]

The 25-year-old then warned the WWE locker room that he is ready for any challenge that comes his way.

"But now where do we go? The now is right now and it is very clear. I've said it for the past few weeks and it is a reality. So anybody that wants to step up is getting sent home. I don't play games no more. There are no smiles, but there is action. I can do this all day and anybody that wants to go around, I'll put them down. A-Town Down." [00:47 - 01:16]

Austin Theory claims he is better than WWE legend John Cena

Austin Theory was a guest on WWE's The Bump ahead of Survivor Series WarGames. Theory mocked the Boston crowd and poked fun at hometown hero John Cena. He claimed he was better than Cena and vowed to prove it at the premium live event.

"You think I give a damn if John Cena's from here? I don't. I'm better than him. I'm gonna show each and every one of you, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, you're all the same. And me? I'm going straight to the damn top." [38:59 - 39:40]

Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase this year but lost it in a failed cash-in attempt against Seth Rollins. He's now gotten his revenge and became a two-time United States Champion. It will be interesting to see how The Visionary responds in the weeks ahead.

