"I play with the real thing"- When Becky Lynch was asked if she enjoys playing with male WWE star's action figures

Becky Lynch is wildly regarded as one of the best talkers in WWE currently. The Man is known for her witty and charismatic promo style, and the same was reflected in her answer when Noelle Foley of Ringside Collectables asked her about playing with Seth Rollins' action figures.

Seth and Becky are one of the most iconic power couples in the wrestling world today. The duo started dating in 2019 before tieing the knot a couple of years later. They even have a two-year-old daughter, who was recently referenced in a promo by Trish Stratus.

After their relationship was made public, the duo were often asked about each other in interviews. In an interview for Ringside Collectables, Becky Lynch was sporting her action figure, which led Foley to ask if she also enjoys playing with Seth Rollins' action figure.

Here's what the then-RAW Women's Champion had to say:

"[Laughs] I knew you were just gonna end it there. I haven't dabbled in playing with Seth Rollins action figures. I play with the real thing all the time."

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will be in action at WWE Night of Champions

WWE Superstars have landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The event will take place on May 27, Saturday and is set to feature some top names from the roster.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will also be in action on Saturday. While The Man will face Trish Stratus in a singles match after weeks of animosity between them, Rollins will be facing AJ Styles in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Trish's match against Becky will be her first singles match in nearly three years. She was last seen in one-on-one action at SummerSlam 2019, where she was defeated by Charlotte Flair.

The Visionary, meanwhile, is the favorite to win the newly-minted World Heavyweight Championship. He has also been busy with his outside-the-wrestling-world ventures, as he was recently cast by Marvel for a role in the upcoming Captain America film.

How excited are you about WWE Night of Champions? Sound off below and let us know!

