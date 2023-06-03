"I predicted dead on arrival" - Former WWE employee makes bold prediction about LA Knight's future in WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about LA Knight's claim to fame in WWE.

Knight got the biggest win of his career this week on SmackDown. The self-proclaimed Megastar was in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Montez Ford. After a roller-coaster matchup, the 40-year-old rolled up Ford and used the ring ropes for leverage to pin his opponent. With the win, he made sure that he would be in the Money in the Bank ladder match in London on July 1.

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that Knight had become successful despite WWE mishandling him at the start of his main roster run. The former manager stated that LA Knight was getting one of the best reactions from the fans and predicted that a babyface turn was just around the corner.

"LA Knight has climbed the mountain. They started him out with Maximum Male Models. I predicted dead on arrival, which it was. Then they brought him back and beat him and beat him and beat him. And then, he's one of the most over guys they've got right now. So if they just do a good, serious angle with him, he's there. He's there already. People want to like him even as a heel. I think later on we'll see him turning babyface at a good time and he'll take off." [From 30:35 - 31:20]

Mantell feels LA Knight could win Money in the Bank

During the same conversation, Mantell claimed that Knight had the potential to go all the way and win the coveted contract at the next premium live event.

He detailed that if The Megastar chose to cash in on Roman Reigns, he would automatically become a babyface.

"I don't think you have to physically turn him at this point. If he showed up against Roman Reigns, he'll automatically be a babyface. That takes care of the problem."

While Knight, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura are already in the match, it will be interesting to see which other stars emerge as winners in the qualifying matches building up to the event.

