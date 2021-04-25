"I have no prior experience in wrestling" - Indian MMA star Sanjana George opens up on WWE signing

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta was the first to exclusively reveal back in February that WWE had signed Indian MMA star Sanjana George.

WWE recently confirmed the report as Sanjana George was unveiled as one of the latest Performance Center class recruits.

Sanjana George spoke to Deepa Soman of the Times of India following her WWE signing. The 26-year-old Mixed Martial Artist opened up about her combat sports background and how she managed to get into the biggest pro wrestling company in the world.

George admitted that while she didn't possess any professional wrestling experience, she was looking forward to quickly learning the ropes from the highly proficient WWE trainers.

"I have no prior experience in wrestling, so they are training me from scratch. It's a challenge, but I have the best coaches in the industry, and I'm getting better every day," said George.

Sanjana George recalled having her first WWE tryout in 2019, and even though she didn't get selected initially, it was a necessary learning curve for the gifted athlete from Kottayam, Kerala.

George eventually got the nod from WWE, and as things stand, she is at the Performance Center to begin an exciting chapter in her career.

"When I heard about it, I was very curious, signed up, and thought I'd give my best, and even if I don't get selected, it would be an experience for me. There were 3000 applicants; it was a four-day tryout in Mumbai," revealed George.

I'm hoping to do well and make everyone proud: Sanjana George

Sanjana George noted that many Indians don't get the opportunity to showcase their skills on a platform as big as WWE. Her goal is to make India proud on the global stage and become one of the few successful wrestlers from the Indian subcontinent.

"Very rarely do Indians make it to big platforms and actually do well there. I want to make my country proud. I want to share with the world how vast and beautiful India really is. In fact, my great grandfather, was a renowned architect who engineered Idukki Dam. As I have been outside of Kerala for college and work a lot, I haven't been able to represent the State much in sports. But I'm hoping to do well and make everyone proud," George added.

All of us here at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate Sanjana George on her monumental WWE signing and hope to see her succeed in the business.