"I could probably do it" - Logan Paul shares his goal of becoming a WWE and UFC Champion 

Logan Paul has disclosed that he wants to become the first person to hold a championship in WWE, UFC, and boxing.

Before competing in the wrestling juggernaut, The Maverick fought KSI and renowned boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing ring. He lost both bouts but went the distance with the latter.

He has achieved more success in WWE, as he's won several matches in the company and even challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Crown Jewel last November. The social media megastar also signed a deal with UFC to promote his beverage brand, PRIME.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Logan Paul stated that he wants to become WWE Champion. He added that he's spoken to Dana White about competing in the world's leading MMA organization and wants to hold a title in pro wrestling, mixed martial arts, and boxing.

"There was a part of me that really wanted to become a WWE Champion, a UFC champion, and a boxing champion. That feels impossible and it'll probably never be done ever. But if I just decided to, like really decided to, something tells me I could probably do it... What are we chasing here? The answer would be legacy, so how important is that to me to... be remembered forever if I became a triple champ in three different industries?" said Paul. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Logan Paul lost to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 on his birthday

The Maverick competed at The Grandest Stage of Them All for the second time this past Saturday night when he collided with Seth Rollins in a singles match. The bout happened during his 28th birthday.

The match also saw the WWE debut of his former YouTube rival and current business partner, KSI. Logan Paul accidentally put the latter through the announce table with a splash while aiming for The Visionary.

The former WWE Champion won the match via pinfall after hitting the stomp.

