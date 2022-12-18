"I didn't put enough belts on him" - Vince Russo on why former WWE Intercontinental Champion dislikes him (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo revealed that Lance Storm dislikes him because he didn't book him to win many titles during their time in WCW.

Russo is one of the most influential wrestling personalities, who weaved magic with his opening during WWE's Attitude Era. Besides his work in the global juggernaut, Vince Russo also worked for WCW in the late 90s. However, his tenure with the defunct promotion was tumultuous due to his backstage differences with Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan, among others.

Russo has now revealed that he also had differences with Lance Storm in WCW. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo mentioned that he had heat with Storm because the latter was unhappy with him for not booking him to win enough titles.

"I didn't put enough belts on him in WCW," said Russo. (0:44 - 0:46)

While EC3 pointed out that Lance Storm had won as many as five titles in WCW, Vince Russo alluded that Storm wasn't satisfied with it.

"Yeah, wasn't enough," added Russo. (0:48 - 0:50)

Check out the full video below:

Former WWE writer Vince Russo had once pitched a weird gimmick for Lance Storm

A couple of years back, in an interview, Lance Storm revealed how when he first joined WCW, Vince Russo pitched an insane gimmick for him.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion recalled Russo pitching him to appear as Eric Bischoff's illegitimate on-screen son in WCW. However, much to Lance Storm's relief, Bischoff himself turned down the idea.

He’s (Vince Russo) looking at me and said, off the top of my head, my first idea for you is for you to be Eric Bischoff’s illegitimate son because you have the same arrogant look on your face that he always has. I’m thinking, this doesn’t sound promising. I’m looking over at Eric and he is rolling his eyes," said Lance Storm

The Signature Spot @SignatureSpot



accomplished this feat within a month and a half of debuting. In WCW, Lance Storm became the first and only wrestler to simultaneously hold the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship, and the WCW Hardcore Championship. @LanceStorm accomplished this feat within a month and a half of debuting. In WCW, Lance Storm became the first and only wrestler to simultaneously hold the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship, and the WCW Hardcore Championship. @LanceStorm accomplished this feat within a month and a half of debuting. https://t.co/7Bmm0XM8mm

During his WCW tenure, Storm had three reigns a the United States champ and one run each with the Cruiserweight and Hardcore Championship.

Do you think Lance Storm should have won the WCW World Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

