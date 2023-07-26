"I QUIT!" - WWE star would rather leave the company than wrestle a tag team match with Rhea Ripley

A WWE star has revealed that they would rather quit the company than team up with Rhea Ripley for a tag team match.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular superstars in the entire company since joining The Judgment Day. Her bizarre on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio continues to grow, and the 26-year-old is seemingly destined for a legendary wrestling career.

A wrestling fan took to Twitter and suggested that WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin team up with Ripley to battle Cathy Kelley and Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai when she returns from injury. Samantha Irvin reacted to the quote by quoting Mankind's prerecorded "I quit!" from his match against The Rock at Royal Rumble 1999.

"In the prerecorded words of Mankind, “I QUIT!”," wrote Irvin.

Samantha Irvin would not be prepared to team up with Rhea Ripley for a match in WWE

Samantha Irvin has disclosed to a member of the WWE Universe that she did not have aspirations to become a professional wrestler.

As a ring announcer, Irvin has established herself as an incredible talent and recently treated fans to a rendition of "Hey Jude" at a WWE Live Event. A fan on Twitter asked the star if she ever considered competing in the ring, and Irvin gave an interesting response.

She claimed that she only did the physical tryout as a way to get her foot in the door and pay respect to the world she was entering. Thus, she would have to rely heavily on Rhea Ripley in their hypothetical tag team match against Cathy Kelley and Dakota Kai down the line.

"I only did the physical tryout to get my foot in the door and pay the proper respect for the world I was trying to enter into 🙏🏽," tweeted Samantha Irvin.

Ripley brutally attacked Liv Morgan on last night's episode of RAW. The company issued an update on Morgan's injury earlier today, and it will be interesting to see if Raquel Rodriguez attempts to get revenge for her tag team partner at SummerSlam.

