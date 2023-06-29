Watch: WWE ring announcer sings popular song at live event

A WWE ring announcer performed a popular song today at a live event in Liverpool.

Money in the Bank 2023 is just around the corner and will air live this Saturday from the 02 Arena in London. The promotion held a live event in Liverpool today, and fans were treated to something special.

Samantha Irvin is a ring announcer for the company and is known for her powerful voice. The 28-year-old put her vocal talent on full display during a rendition of "Hey Jude" by The Beatles today at the WWE Live Event in Liverpool.

A wrestling fan uploaded a clip of Samantha singing the classic song and noted that her voice is amazing. You can check out her singing "Hey Jude" by The Beatles in the video below.

"@SamanthaTheBomb singing a short bit of The Beatles "Hey Jude" at #WWELiverpool Her voice is AMAZING," tweeted a wrestling fan.

𝕷𝖎𝖛𝕱𝖔𝖗𝕶𝖆𝖎 @LivForKai @SamanthaTheBomb singing a short bit of The Beatles "Hey Jude" at #WWELiverpool Her voice is AMAZING. @SamanthaTheBomb singing a short bit of The Beatles "Hey Jude" at #WWELiverpool Her voice is AMAZING. https://t.co/ORjDfCxS70

WWE Superstar Ricochet and Samantha Irvin get engaged in Las Vegas

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet popped the question to Samantha Irvin earlier this year in Las Vegas.

Ricochet is currently involved in a storyline with Bronson Reed and Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW. The high-flyer will also be in action this Saturday in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event in London. The 34-year-old can earn a future title shot if he can capture the briefcase suspended above the ring in the match.

Ricochet announced the news of his engagement on Instagram and noted that he couldn't visualize his life without Samantha Irvin:

"She said YES! 🙌🏽 When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much ♥️♥️," wrote Ricochet.

Samantha Irvin is a former contestant on America's Got Talent but appears to have found her true calling as a ring announcer. It will be fascinating to see if the 34-year-old performs any more classic songs at live events moving forward.

Who is your favorite ring announcer of all time? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes