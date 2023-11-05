"I don't really know what to make of it" - Seth Rollins plans to text WWE Superstar after confusing Crown Jewel encounter 

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was confused and surprised when Sami Zayn prevented Damian Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at Crown Jewel 2023.

Rollins had been through war with Drew McIntyre in the opening match of the event. He managed to vanquish The Scottish Warrior, but his celebration was short-lived as Damian Priest rushed in with a referee intending to cash in on him. However, Zayn emerged from out of nowhere and decked Priest. He then took the briefcase and ran into the crowd, thwarting Priest's chances of capturing the title.

WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond caught up with The Visionary after his match. During the chat, Rollins mentioned that he was surprised to see Zayn prevent the cash-in. He made it clear that he would have fought Priest even if The Master Strategist hadn't been there.

"Honestly, I don't really know what to make of it. I don't have a great explanation [for] why Sami Zayn was out there. I know he's got his beef with The Judgment Day, as we all kinda do at this point."

Rollins was curious to know the reason behind Zayn's actions and claimed that he would text the star to find out more.

"Very curious from [sic] Sami Zayn. He's a good friend, so I might have to shoot him a text and see what that was all about. Yeah, it was a hell of a night, still going on behind us. Looking forward to RAW and seeing what the future holds." [0:22 - 1:08]

Seth Rollins is having a stellar 2023

With the win at Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins pulled off yet another successful title defense. The Visionary has been riding a wave of momentum since he became the World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions earlier this year.

Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion, defending his gold against the likes of Finn Balor, Bron Breakker, Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre. He has held the title for 161 days and looks set to have a lengthy reign.

It will be interesting to see the fallout from Crown Jewel on RAW and how Drew McIntyre will react to losing clean against Rollins.

