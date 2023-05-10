"I was really p**sed" - Former champion comments on his WWE release

After surprisingly being released from WWE in June 2021, Alexander Wolfe has given his thoughts on his departure from the company.

Wolfe signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in April 2015 and predominantly performed in the company's third brand, NXT, and NXT UK. He was also a part of various popular factions, such as Sanity and Imperium.

During a recent interview with SO CATCH by Hal 2, the former NXT Tag Team Champion said that he initially felt some form of angst when the promotion did not renew his deal two years ago.

“Of course, I was p**sed. I was really p**sed, to be honest. Because nobody likes to get released, nobody likes to be told, 'Hey, we let you go. We do not [sic] fire you technically, but your contract will run out, and we will not renew that because of budget cuts,'” Wolfe noted. (From 38:56 to 39:13)

Although he is no longer in WWE, his old group Imperium is one of the biggest acts in the company today. Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and the faction's leader Gunther have been on a mission of domination since moving to the main roster last year.

Top WWE star wants a match with Gunther

During the WWE Draft last week, The Ring General and his Imperium teammates were drafted to Monday Night RAW. Gunther's Intercontinental Championship is now one of the biggest prizes on the red show.

On a recent episode of the After The Bell podcast, Damian Priest of The Judgment Day gave a quick response when asked if he'd be interested in facing off against Gunther:

"Oh yeah!" [53:59 - 54:20]

After capturing the Intercontinental Championship in June 2022, Gunther has become the longest reigning holder of the belt in the 21st century. He has held the title for over 330 days now.

