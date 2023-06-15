"I really think very highly of him" - Veteran comments on WWE legend Ted DiBiase's health issues (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter recently spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase's recent revelation that he might suffer from brain trauma.

A few days back, in an interview, the former Million Dollar Champion disclosed that while he was lucky not to have been diagnosed with Dementia or Alzheimer's, he could be suffering from brain trauma. Furthermore, Ted DiBiase also revealed that he had short-term memory loss as he struggled to recollect recent things in his life.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter stated that DiBiase should be grateful that he doesn't have Dementia or Alzheimer's. The veteran journalist also applauded the WWE Hall of Famer's decision to not keep his condition to himself and for sharing it with his millions of fans globally.

"But I hope Ted [DiBiase] realizes that all the years he was in the ring with, bumping and all that, it's good that he doesn't have Dementia or Alzheimer's disease. This could be a precursor to that, but I really think very highly of him... coming out and talking about it personally and putting it out on social media," added Bill Apter. [2:48 - 3:11]

Bill Apter recalls his chat with WWE legend Ted DiBiase

In the video, Bill Apter revealed that Ted DiBiase called him before the late Billy Graham's funeral a few days back.

Apter added that DiBiase wanted him to read something he had written about his former colleague.

"I talked to Ted [DiBiase] a few days before Superstar Billy Graham's funeral. He called me to read something that he had written about Superstar Billy Graham. So we didn't talk about what you're talking about, but he had a lot of good memories of that, and not to for any comparisons of that; with me, but I have great long-term memory," said Bill Apter. [1:16 - 1:41]

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official Everybody's got a price! A recent photo of "I.R.S" Mike Rotunda and "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. Everybody's got a price! A recent photo of "I.R.S" Mike Rotunda and "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. https://t.co/cKzsQEFYXY

Ted DiBiase was last seen on WWE's programming earlier this year on RAW XXX, where he showed up in a backstage segment alongside Mike Rotunda.

