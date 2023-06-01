WWE Hall of Famer gives unfortunate health update

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase has been having problems with his memory due to his career in wrestling.

DiBiase had a long career in the business, making his debut back in 1974 for Mid-South Wrestling. He made his name with WWE as the Million Dollar Man from 1987 to 1993. He retired from in-ring competition in 1993, but remained part of the company as a commentator and manager.

On a recent episode of his Everybody's Got a Pod podcast, DiBiase discussed his health problems due to his career. The 69-year-old legend shared that he's having memory issues and might have some form of brain trauma.

"I don't have Alzheimer's and I don't have dementia," DiBiase said. "But they said, 'Ted, you have something. We just simply call it severe brain trauma.' I only wrestled maybe almost 20 years, so I'm not surprised I might have a little brain trauma."

He further added:

"What it affects is my memory, and they say it'd be easier for (me) to remember something (I) did 40 or 50 years ago, but the short-term memory, some of the stuff like now, it's bits and pieces." (h/t Inside the Ropes)

Brain trauma and wrestling go hand-in-hand, especially with the old-school wrestlers when head injuries were not taken seriously. It's a different time now, with WWE having its own concussion protocol to protect its superstars.

Ted DiBiase praises Triple H for his hard work as WWE's head of creative

Triple H currently serves as the chief content officer for WWE, which means he's in charge of the creative team. Ted DiBiase, who worked with Triple H back in NXT a couple of years ago, has nothing but praise for his hard work.

"I watched a lot of guys that I saw potential in and eventually, they started moving them up and they've done well," DiBiase said on his podcast. "And so, again, I give credit to Triple H for a lot of hard work." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

DiBiase's last television appearance was earlier this year at Raw is XXX alongside Irwin R. Schyster in a backstage segment.

What's your favorite moment from the Million Dollar Man? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes