WWE Hall of Famer gives unfortunate health update

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase has been having problems with his memory due to his career in wrestling.
DiBiase had a long career in the business, making his debut back in 1974 for Mid-South Wrestling. He made his name with WWE as the Million Dollar Man from 1987 to 1993. He retired from in-ring competition in 1993, but remained part of the company as a commentator and manager.
On a recent episode of his Everybody's Got a Pod podcast, DiBiase discussed his health problems due to his career. The 69-year-old legend shared that he's having memory issues and might have some form of brain trauma.
"I don't have Alzheimer's and I don't have dementia," DiBiase said. "But they said, 'Ted, you have something. We just simply call it severe brain trauma.' I only wrestled maybe almost 20 years, so I'm not surprised I might have a little brain trauma."
He further added:
"What it affects is my memory, and they say it'd be easier for (me) to remember something (I) did 40 or 50 years ago, but the short-term memory, some of the stuff like now, it's bits and pieces." (h/t Inside the Ropes)
Brain trauma and wrestling go hand-in-hand, especially with the old-school wrestlers when head injuries were not taken seriously. It's a different time now, with WWE having its own concussion protocol to protect its superstars.
Ted DiBiase praises Triple H for his hard work as WWE's head of creative
Triple H currently serves as the chief content officer for WWE, which means he's in charge of the creative team. Ted DiBiase, who worked with Triple H back in NXT a couple of years ago, has nothing but praise for his hard work.
"I watched a lot of guys that I saw potential in and eventually, they started moving them up and they've done well," DiBiase said on his podcast. "And so, again, I give credit to Triple H for a lot of hard work." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)
DiBiase's last television appearance was earlier this year at Raw is XXX alongside Irwin R. Schyster in a backstage segment.
What's your favorite moment from the Million Dollar Man? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.