"I would remember that a year from now" - Wrestling veteran shocked after AJ Styles' double botch on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about AJ Styles facing Karrion Kross on SmackDown this week.

The two stars had a thrilling matchup in a battle for supremacy. However, there were a few botched spots during the match which stuck out. AJ tried to hit the Moonsault/reverse DDT combo and couldn't execute. He then tried to hit another reverse DDT but both men fell awkwardly in the middle of the ring. The Phenomenal One worked through it all and finally picked up the win.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that everyone would remember the match for the botched spot. He explained that botches tend to stay fresh with the fans more than the match or the feud.

"Yeah, when they did that big botch, I went, 'Uh oh.' Then he tried to fix it and botched it again. Then he had to restart. See, I would remember that a year from now. I remember the botches, I just don't remember the other stuff." [From 34:16 - 34:34]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Karrion Kross eliminated AJ Styles from the Slim Jim Battle Royal

AJ Styles, LA Knight, Bronson Reed, and Sheamus were the last four men in the 25-man Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam.

Knight used all his strength and experience to eliminate Reed from the match. Sheamus then tried to eliminate AJ Styles from the match. The Celtic Warrior received some assistance from Karrion Kross at ringside who had just been eliminated by the Phenomenal One earlier. This angle furthered the story between Styles and Kross and was the backdrop for this week's match at SmackDown.

After the win this Friday Night, it will be interesting to see what lies next for Styles in the blue brand.

Who would you like to see AJ feud against next? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee