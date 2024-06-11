"I remember her yelling at me" - Former WWE champion details backstage altercation with Hall of Famer Lita

In 2004, Lita was a veteran in the WWE locker, having already spent nearly five years in the Stamford-based company. While the promotion signed multiple female stars that year, one of them had a backstage altercation with the now-Hall of Famer on her second day of work.

The star in question is none other than Candice Michelle. During a recent interview with Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, the former WWE Women's Champion recalled a non-pleasant backstage interaction with Lita early on in her career in the global juggernaut.

The 45-year-old revealed that the altercation started because she seemingly sat in the wrong place. Lita was not happy with what Michelle did and yelled at her for taking that spot in the locker room.

"I had a run-in with Lita right when I got there in the locker room. And I thought I sat in like the worst spot. Like, I know I'm new. I know there's [sic] wrestlers that have been here. You kinda figure out that feeling right away. And I remember sitting on the floor by this mirror and there was like makeup lights and chairs over on this side so that seemed like where the veterans would go. And I remember her yelling at me for taking this mirror and like who did I think I was taking this spot in the locker room," Michelle said.

Michelle pointed out that after that run-in with the WWE Hall of Famer, she brought her own mirror for a while. The veteran further revealed that she and Lita now laugh about the incident:

"And I was kinda confused because I was like, 'Do you wanna sit on the floor and you want me to sit by the nice makeup lights?' And I think it was just kind of this initiation thing that happens and we laugh about it nowadays but it can be a very fierce presence on your second day at WWE. I was like, 'Okay, I'll bring my own mirror for a while.'" [26:12 - 27:19]

Will Candice Michelle return to WWE?

Last year, Lita returned to the Stamford-based company for a brief run, during which time she held the Women's Tag Team Title alongside Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, Candice Michelle made a one-off appearance five years ago on the RAW Reunion episode, where she won the 24/7 Championship before losing it a few seconds later.

In her interview with Cafe de Rene, Michelle addressed whether she was interested in wrestling a current WWE Superstar. The former Women's Champion disclosed that she would like to go head-to-head against Charlotte Flair.

"For the current roster, I think it would be really cool to wrestle Charlotte Flair. I love her father from when I used to watch to being able to work with him," she said. [21:22 - 21:36]

While The Queen is currently out of action due to injury, it would be interesting to see whether Michelle would come out of retirement to fight Flair upon the latter's return to in-ring competition.

What did you think of Candice Michelle's WWE run? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

