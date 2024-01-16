"I salute you for your whole career," "You better get a title shot" - WWE Universe showers praise for R-Truth ahead of RAW

R-Truth is currently one of the most beloved superstars on the WWE roster. Wrestling fans recently showered the 51-year-old RAW Superstar with love and praise on social media.

On RAW: DAY 1, R-Truth teamed up with The Miz to take on JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. The Awesome Truth picked up the win in a highly entertaining match. On the January 8 edition of WWE's Monday night show, The A-Lister beat McDonagh in a singles match after assistance from Truth.

The Team of R-Truth and The Miz is scheduled to face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a match on the upcoming episode of the red brand. Ahead of the bout, the former 24/7 Champion took to X to share a hilarious update:

"On behalf of, AND representing “ The Judgement Day “☝🏿 ” Awesome Truth “ rides again!! @mikethemiz Live, Laugh, & Love 🫶🏿 #livelaughlove," wrote Truth.

You can check out the tweet below:

Wrestling fans from across the world were amused by Truth's hilarious tweet and showered the former United States Champion with praise.

You can check some of the reactions below:

It will be interesting to witness the Tag Team Champions compete against the two veterans. Elsewhere, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will lock horns with JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. The DIY members have recently expressed their desire to go after the tag titles, as Ciampa defeated Balor in a singles match last week on RAW.

Teddy Long shares the backstage story behind R-Truth's popular gimmick

In the early 2010s, R-Truth had a hilarious gimmick in which he used to whisper to 'Little Jimmy' in promos. He made it popular among the fans as he pretended to have conversations with the invisible character.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, wrestling veteran Teddy Long credited former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for pitching the idea of this gimmick:

"It was Vince's idea... I don't know how he come up with it, but it was his idea, I heard. They presented it to the writers and they brought it to R-Truth... He's very entertaining man, real nice guy. I don't have any crazy stories or nothing with me and him. But like I said, he is a sweetheart of a guy. Everytime I am around him, he is a lot of fun. So man, good for him," Teddy Long said.

Do you want Truth to bring back the 'Little Jimmy' gimmick? Sound off in the comments section below.

