"I say we do it again" - former champion has a brutal response for WWE fan

We know anything can happen in WWE, and getting attacked at a show is one thing that might happen, involving Baron Corbin.

A fan recently posted a video of attending a live event and sitting ringside for a match between Baron Corbin and Seth Rollin, where the two wrestlers were outside the ring. During the match, Corbin and Rollins both went towards the barricade, and Corbin accidentally collided with a member of the crowd with a shove while hitting the barricade.

The fan took to Twitter to remember the moment, and Baron Corbin commented back with a savage response.

Corbin has been a heel since debuting on the main roster and has gone through many iterations of his character, from being The Lone Wolf to Constable to King Corbin to now The Modern Day Wrestling God.

It just comes to show that whenever you are at an event, expect the unexpected otherwise, Baron Corbin could come and try to push into you.

What is Baron Corbin doing at WWE Royal Rumble?

On Monday Night RAW, Corbin aligned himself with Hall of Famer JBL to further his own career. However, the allegiance has not resulted in wins on television as he has not won a single time in his last four televised matches, with his last win coming back on November 14 when he defeated Akira Tozawa in singles action.

The Modern Day Wrestling God alluded to entering the Royal Rumble match after he discussed challenging Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This made him one of the 30 men in the match to fight for a spot to headline the main event of WrestleMania.

