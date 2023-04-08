"I didn't see anybody upset with him" - WWE legend lashes out at superstars criticizing Vince McMahon's return

Vince McMahon is seemingly back, and after taking control of creative decisions in WWE has set a lot of fans on edge about the future of the company. However, amidst all the criticism and protests, WWE legend Ric Flair has lashed out at those who think that McMahon's return is a reason for concern.

Ric Flair is far from the most unproblematic superstar in WWE history. A man who has found himself at the center of controversy plenty of times, Flair has made questionable decisions in his own legendary wrestling career.

Flair has now made another controversial statement on his To Be The Man podcast, supporting Vince McMahon's return and saying that WWE would not be able to do as well without him. He compared the situation with Endeavor buying WWE to what happened when Ted Turner bought WCW.

“I just personally hope that the McMahon family… he is still allowed to run the WWE. Because god forbid we have another situation where Turner buys the NWA. That turned into the worst case scenario ever.” [H/T Fightful]

He added that for those who were criticizing Vince McMahon, there would always be stars, and there would always be those that were not happy with their placement on the roster.

“But if they don’t keep Vince involved and let him help them make creative decisions, I don’t think they’ll be as successful as they would be with him. People say they’re upset with Vince. I didn’t see anybody upset with him. There’s always gonna be people that are complaining about their position in the company because they’re not where they want to be or they think they should be, but that’s not the fault of Hunter or Vince. Some people have a pretty high opinion of themselves that they should keep to themselves, rather than complain publicly, in my opinion.”

Brad Williams @funnybrad Vince McMahon better end this press conference quickly, later today he’s scheduled to tie a woman to some train tracks Vince McMahon better end this press conference quickly, later today he’s scheduled to tie a woman to some train tracks https://t.co/ROiouQYOcD

Vince McMahon is not supposed to be in charge of WWE SmackDown

According to several reports, Vince McMahon took charge of the reins backstage during WWE RAW and made a lot of changes to the show. While wrestling fans had a not-so-favorable reaction to his return, it appears that they won't need to worry about the same tonight on SmackDown.

According to reports, McMahon didn't travel to Portland, so he won't have the same say during SmackDown.

Fans might be happy about that, with apparent plans to chant "Fire Vince" on the show.

