"I see our careers as very much being parallel" - 28-year-old current WWE star calls Seth Rollins out for dream match

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is arguably one of the top entertainers in the company today, and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes wants to face him at WrestleMania someday. Hayes recently laid down the challenge for The Visionary during a Q&A session on WWE’s Snapchat.

Rollins defeated Logan Paul in his most recent match at WrestleMania 39. Following the big win, he had a questionable segment on RAW that left many fans puzzled.

Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes recently defeated Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. Trick Williams helped 'Melo win the title, and now it looks like The A-Champion is ready to push himself further on the NXT roster.

The 28-year-old recently appeared for a Q&A on WWE’s Snapchat and answered various questions. When asked who he would like to face at WrestleMania, Hayes quickly pointed out that Seth Rollins would be his number-one choice.

He said that the two men have had very similar careers, and it would be a good story to tell on-screen.

"I've been on record saying this a bunch of times so I’m just going to stay consistent with it: Seth Rollins. I feel like he’s somebody that I would have good chemistry with in the ring. On top of that, I see our careers as very much being parallel in the sense of he was the first NXT Champion and I’m the current NXT champion. I think that would be a good story to tell down the road," Melo said. [0:01 - onwards]

Carmelo Hayes will look to have a lengthy reign as the NXT Champion. He could move to the main roster early next year and get into a rivalry with Seth Rollins just in time for WrestleMania 40.

Carmelo Hayes isn't the only one who wants to face Seth Rollins

Logan Paul was no match for The Visionary at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, old-school YouTuber 'Dad' Nathan Barnatt believes that he can take down Seth Rollins in a fight.

Barnatt defeated AB Starkilla at Creator Clash 2 in Tampa, Florida, on April 15. Following his win, the 42-year-old called out WWE and the former Universal Champion in a fiery promo. He also took some shots at fellow YouTuber Logan Paul in his promo.

"So Seth Rollins, you want to go toe to toe with a phoney YouTuber, a con artist? How about you go toe to toe with a boxer, a YouTuber from the original days, who actually wins his fights? I'll be waiting for you at the front doors of your training facility until you answer," he said.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Who is this man calling out Seth Rollins? Who is this man calling out Seth Rollins? https://t.co/Cfv155Tffx

Fans now want to see how Rollins will respond to the old-school YouTuber’s call. Whether the two men get in the squared circle down the line or not is yet to be confirmed.

Do you think Carmelo Hayes deserves a star-making WrestleMania match against The Messiah? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

