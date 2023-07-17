"I see a double cross" - Wrestling world believes 34-year-old WWE Superstar will prevent Iyo Sky from successful cash-in

Since the Women's Money in the Bank was introduced in 2017, every WWE Superstar that has won the contract has successfully cashed in and become a world champion. This year could mark a first in the global juggernaut promotion's storied history, with a failed cash-in in the women's division.

Only, the fanbase is unanimously against the idea.

IYO SKY had a breakout performance in Puerto Rico earlier this year against Bianca Belair, and notched up with a Money in the Bank win in London. The Goddess of the Sky is a heavy favorite among the masses.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Do you think Bayley will hurt or help IYO SKY's chances of having a successful cash in?

Damage CTRL made their debut last year at SummerSlam, and while they have been featured prominently ever since, their win-loss track record is not enviable even in the slightest.

Should Bayley deliberately or inadvertently cost IYO SKY the cash-in attempt, the former world champion could receive massive heat from the live crowds. Check out what the WWE Universe has to say about it:

Martin Watts @MD4squared @WrestlingWCC I see a double cross. Iyo will have a successful cash in but Bayley will cause her to immediately lose the belt.

Africardo Gysman @AfricardoG @WrestlingWCC She is the reason IYO has unsuccessful cashings so far. What I think is IYO should just come out alone and shock the world and be WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPION.

Troy2Slick @Troy2Slick



I don’t mind seeing the eventual feud between these two, but I’d rather her successfully cash in the briefcase. @WrestlingWCC She’s definitely going to hinder her chances of successfully cashing in, inadvertently or not.I don’t mind seeing the eventual feud between these two, but I’d rather her successfully cash in the briefcase.

Tyler Elliott @cool_elliott @WrestlingWCC Hurt because I have a feeling bayley is going to feel jealous later down the road

5 Star Saori ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ @GloriousRoyals @WrestlingWCC Bayley will either sabotage the cash in out of jealousy to start their feud, or ambush Iyo Sky after she becomes champion while working under the assumption that she knows her inside and out, so she's the easiest opponent to defeat as champion.

David Grimaldo @DavidGrimaldo16 @WrestlingWCC This is your answer, ¿Why Bayley is holding the MITB briefcase?, is not of Her, I assume she will cost the cashin in to Iyo and that's awful.

Dakota Kai has been sidelined owing to injury since May 12, 2023. With word around the wrestling town being WWE indeed has plans for a failed cash-in attempt for the women's contract, it'd be interesting to see how the injured star and Bayley factor into SKY's ascension to the main event.

Former WWE Women's Champion envisioned a Damage CTRL faction

Bayley disclosed a conversation she had with Triple H during an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sports. According to the Role Model, while Dakota Kai was always someone she considered to be part of Damage CTRL, there need to be more members:

"Dakota was always one of the OGs that I envisioned in this group. I just thought like, there's no women's faction. There's been trios. To me, if it were up to me, there would be more of us. There's been trios but there's never been like a big faction," Bayley said.

Meanwhile, Shotzi, Bayley, and IYO SKY were involved in a notable segment on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, in which the former was seen shaving her head. It'd be interesting to follow the programming and determine whether Damage CTRL will sustain for another year.

Check out why a large section of the fanbase is rooting for IYO SKY to successfully cash in on Asuka here.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here